Jazzville Palm Springs presents Angel Town Combo, more acts in new Downtown Palm Springs home
Get a look at some of the upcoming performances featured at Jazzville Palm Springs happening every Thursday night.
More info: https://www.jazzvillepalmsprings.com/
About Jazzville
Jazzville is a live jazz scene presented by Barry Martin/DJ Baz and Take Five Entertainment at the beautiful Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Casino at 401 E Amado Rd in downtown Palm Springs, CA.
Enjoy state-of-the-art sound and lighting with pristine acoustics and plush seating. Light menu, great cocktails and wine available throughout the show.
Things to know before you go:
- Must be 21 or over (strictly enforced).
- Doors open at 6pm with a 7pm showtime.
- Light menu and drinks served throughout the show.
- No refunds, but you can exchange for a different show.
- Free covered parking in attached garage.
no cash at the door (casino policy). Credit cards accepted at the door if seats are available.
