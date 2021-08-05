Jazzville Palm Springs presents Angel Town Combo, more acts in new Downtown Palm Springs home

Eye on the Desert

Get a look at some of the upcoming performances featured at Jazzville Palm Springs happening every Thursday night.

More info: https://www.jazzvillepalmsprings.com/

About Jazzville

Jazzville is a live jazz scene presented by Barry Martin/DJ Baz and Take Five Entertainment at the beautiful Cascade Lounge inside Agua Caliente Casino at 401 E Amado Rd in downtown Palm Springs, CA.

Enjoy state-of-the-art sound and lighting with pristine acoustics and plush seating. Light menu, great cocktails and wine available throughout the show.

Things to know before you go:

​

Must be 21 or over (strictly enforced) .

. Doors open at 6pm with a 7pm showtime.

Light menu and drinks served throughout the show.

No refunds, but you can exchange for a different show.

Free covered parking in attached garage.

no cash at the door (casino policy). Credit cards accepted at the door if seats are available.