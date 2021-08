Eye on the Desert

The Prestige Film Festival is underway at the Fox Cineplex off of Ramsay street in Banning.

The festival is underway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with more than 60 films featured.

More info on the inaugural festival can be found here: https://prestigefilmfestival.com/

Tickets available for as low as $10 here: https://filmfreeway.com/PrestigeFilmFestival/tickets