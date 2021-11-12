Kevin McVey and Barbara Ann Kaye discuss Out Of Nowheresville, a movie partially shot in the Coachella Valley

OUT OF NOWHERESVILLE, an independent feature film by Writer/Director Kevin McVey will make its theatrical debut showcasing local talent at the historic Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City, CA. on Friday, November 12, at 7 p.m.

The offbeat thriller centers on two women trying to survive in a man’s world who discover a dead body in the desert and a box full of drug money. The choices they then make will change their lives forever, forcing them to realize what matters in life—friendship.

Filmed in Palm Springs and Mexico, the motion picture features Andrea Jungert, introducing Barbara-Ann Kaye, with Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Blackhawk Down), William McNamara (Chasers, Copycat), Jonesy, Erika Sabel Flores, and Howell Hargett.

The film has achieved critical success, including Best Feature Film awards at the FLICKS Film Festival in London, the Frostbite Film Festival in Colorado Springs, and the Thriller Film Festival in Los Angeles with Best Supporting Actress win for both Ms. Jungert and Ms. Kaye.

The film’s soundtrack features the music of the Rock & Roll and Grammy® Halls of Fame vocalists, The Platters®. The quintet achieved worldwide success with multiple tracks, including the timeless hits, Only You (And You Alone), The Great Pretender, My Prayer, Twilight Time, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes and Harbor Lights.

The screening kicks off with an exclusive live performance by THE PLATTERS®, followed by a Cast Q&A and film-related prizes.

You can find a preview performance from the platters here