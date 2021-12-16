Coachella Valley Spotlight Grant crosses $4 Million mark
In partnership with the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, KESQ News Channel 3's Coachella Valley Spotlight grant has now given over $4 million to local charities. The mark was reached when Guide Dogs of the Desert received their $25,000 Spotlight Grant check. It happened during a special edition of "Eye on the Desert" Thursday afternoon.
President of the Foundation Chris McGuire, along with many of the Foundation board members were present in-studio to hand over the check and celebrate with representatives from Guide Dogs, including Guide Dogs Board Chair Gary Jeandron.
In addition to the check presentation, viewers heard from many past recipients who spoke of the work accomplished because of the Grant. You can watch the entire program here.
