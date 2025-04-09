DESERT ENSEMBLE THEATRE PRESENTS: BEYOND THERAPY

The performance is set for Friday, April 18th, and runs through Sunday, April 27th. Times are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.