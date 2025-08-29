Local Filmmaker, Efrain Flores Joins Eye On The Desert To Discuss His Short Film “Who I Should Be”
The film is set to showcase at the North Hollywood Cinefest on Sunday, August 31st
The film is set to showcase at the North Hollywood Cinefest on Sunday, August 31st
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.