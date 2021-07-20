Skip to Content
Halloween
By
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:33 AM

15 cute ideas for couples costumes

If you're planning to dress up with your significant other this year on Halloween but have no idea where to start, check out these cute ideas for couples costumes:

  1. Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin
  2. Wesley and Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride 
  3. Mary Poppins and Burt
  4. Mr. and Mrs. Pac Man
  5. Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf
  6. Forrest Gump and Jenny
  7. Alice and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland 
  8. Susie and Sam from Moonrise Kingdom 
  9. Johnny Cash and June Carter
  10. Mr. and Mrs. Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox 
  11. Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future 
  12. Popeye and Olive Oyl
  13. Jim and Pam from The Office 
  14. Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat
  15. Bonnie & Clyde

