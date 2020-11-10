UC Riverside participating in state pilot program using mobile app to track Covid-19

California

UC Riverside has joined a growing list of schools in the UC system participating in a pilot program to test a mobile app developed by Google and Apple to track the spread of Covid-19.

The app notifies a user if they have come into proximity of an another app user who has tested positive for the virus.

According to a Google video news release, the app does not track a user's location and does not share identities of users.

A top official at UCR's medical school is expressing pride that the university has been asked to participate in the pilot program.

“Helping slow the spread of the virus is a crucial step in keeping our communities safe,” said Andres Gonzalez, chief medical officer with UCR Health. “Our students, staff, faculty, and the entire Inland Empire community are our priority. We are proud to participate in this statewide pilot program. Using technology to slow COVID-19 is an innovative and powerful way to fight this pandemic," said Dr. Andres Gonzalez, Chief Medical Officer with UCR Health.

