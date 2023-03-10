Understanding Animal Reiki

Sponsored Content

What is animal Reiki? As in humans Reiki is a universal energy (qi or prana) transferred through the practitioner to your pet. Some may consider Animal Reiki as a type of communal meditation that is done with your pet.

During a Reiki session, animals often experience a deep state of peace as the Reiki clears imbalances, allowing for new and harmonious patterns of health and wellness to emerge.

Reiki can be especially beneficial in assisting animals that have trust and security issues. These issues are often present in sensitive, rescued and traumatized pets. Reiki is also highly beneficial for animals experiencing illness, recovering from an accident or during times of pre or post operation. For more information about Reiki, contact The Cat Clinic at (760) 325-3400 or click here.