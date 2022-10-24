Experience the Greater Outdoors

In Southern California, it’s grilling season all year long, and there’s nothing quite like cooking dinner and eating outdoors in your own backyard with friends and family.

Nowadays, there are so many ways you can go beyond the grill and elevate your outdoor kitchen aside from a basic barbecue set-up. After all, your indoor kitchen is more than a stove, shouldn’t your outdoor kitchen be just as versatile? With so many options for additions and upgrades to your grill, you can bring all the comforts of your indoor kitchen to the great outdoors to create a complete entertainment center. PIRCH helps you craft a space to host from, without trips back inside away from your guests, friends, and family. There are countless opportunities to improve the convenience, function, and look of your outdoor space. From vibrant stainless steel cabinetry, powerful side burners, and under-counter refrigeration, to beer taps, elegant outdoor heating, and pizza ovens — PIRCH has everything you need to take your outdoor kitchen to the next level, all showcased in stunning lifestyle displays that highlight product as you’d see and use it in real projects. Explore a range of different styles and test live units, all with the guidance of expert sales consultants dedicated to helping you shape your home into a space made to complement your life.

Take a look at some of PIRCH’s favorite brands and products that can help transform your outdoor kitchen into a space to serve as the centerpiece of gatherings: as complete, functional, and beautiful as any indoor space.