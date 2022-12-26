At-home health and wellness solutions have been a trend for the past couple years, and experts predict this will continue throughout 2023 and beyond. With the increased amount of time spent at home, and the heightened focus on personal wellness, homeowners are now becoming more and more educated about wellness solutions for the home, and they’re inspired to transform their ordinary bathrooms into their own personal home spa.



One component of bathrooms that has become the focal point of the space, is the bathtub. Not only can a bathtub be a beautiful piece of sculptural art, and a centerpiece around which people design their entire bathroom, but it’s also a place where you can relax and unwind from the stress of the day.

There are so many innovative wellness technologies in bathtubs available today. From soaking tubs to flotation tubs, to a vast array of therapies, there are numerous ways you can enhance your wellness experience at home with a bathtub. In this article, we’ll go over some of the most advanced and innovative bathtubs for wellness on the market, as well as some of the most coveted bathtub brands.



TOTO – Flotation Tub with Zero Dimension®

TOTO offers a broad selection of tubs including deep soaker tubs, oval, free-standing, and a range of color choices. When you step into a TOTO tub, you can feel the intention that went into the design, aesthetics, and engineering of each piece and the brand’s focus on celebrating the healing properties of water.

TOTO has developed the world’s first zero-gravity bathtub in which bathers experience total weightlessness. TOTO calls this extraordinarily calming, tension-free bathing experience, Zero Dimension.

The high-tech Flotation Tub with Zero Dimension Technology has been proven to put the bather in a meditative, low-frequency brain wave state, similar to what is experienced in a deeply relaxed mental state.

It is shaped to simulate a “gravity-less” floating position for ultimate relaxation, and has Hydrohands® massaging water jets, an adjustable headrest with cascading water shoulder warmer, and mood-creating LED lighting.

The Native Trails Santorini Copper Bathtub

One factor you may not have considered when selecting a bathtub for wellness reasons is the material. Certain materials can enhance your wellness experience, like copper for example. Not only are copper bathtubs stunningly beautiful, but they also have some health benefits too.

One benefit of copper is that bacteria cannot survive on a copper surface for long periods of time. On other kinds of bath surfaces, bacteria can survive for several days, but it can only survive for hours on copper. You can think of copper as an added layer of protection as you cultivate a safe and healthy environment in your home. Copper is also registered as an antimicrobial material with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Copper also has a restorative effect on connective tissue and joint movement by reducing inflammation related to tendonitis, rheumatism, sports injuries, osteoporosis, and arthritis.

The Native Trails Santorini polished copper tub is Artisan-crafted and forged of high-quality recycled copper. Like its namesake, Santorini freestanding tub exemplifies romance with its beauty and history. Its graceful lines and pedestal base necessitate long, lazy soaks that, quite naturally, make bathers feel like royalty.

Bain Ultra



Bain Ultra was founded in 1977 with a simple idea – to transform the bathing experience from one of necessity to one focused on relaxation, health, and overall wellness. Bain Ultra’s invention of the air-jet bath revolutionized the concept of hydrotherapy and established a new set of industry standards that still stand today.

Bain Ultra offers six distinct therapies to enhance your self-care rituals, making health, relaxation, and wellbeing accessible right in your bathroom.

HYDRO-THERMO MASSAGE

Powerful air jets strategically located at the base of the tub deliver a therapeutic acupressure-based massage that triggers a chain of beneficial physiological reactions from head to toe, reducing tension, relaxing muscles, combating stress and eliminating toxins.

AROMATHERAPY

Aromatherapy is defined as the practice of using essential oils extracted from flowers, bark, or leaves, to enhance physical and psychological well-being. Aromatherapy is world-renowned for its ability to transform your physical and emotional health and wellbeing. Bain Ultra offers aromatherapy options in all of its baths, using diffused essential oils to enhance the relaxation and healing properties of their tubs. Some benefits of aromatherapy include reducing stress and anxiety, as well as bolstering the immune system.

CHROMATHERAPY

Chromatherapy is the therapeutic use of color (light) to bring about positive physical, mental, and emotional changes. A scientifically proven technique, chromatherapy is not merely a decorative element. Rather it has a direct effect on one’s physical and psychological condition.

As a powerful way to achieve balance and harmony, color through its vibrations can calm, energize, or focus your thoughts.

Six colors: blue, violet, red, orange, yellow, and green. The colors are calibrated at different frequencies, each with a stimulating or soothing therapeutic purpose.

THERMOTHERAPY

Thermotherapy is the therapeutic use of heat, which helps relax the body and promote healing. BainUltra’s WarmTouchShell® technology features three heating zones built into the bath’s inner shell. These heating zones transmit and circulate continuous heat to the headrest, backrest, and seat. They touch and warm the body’s most sensitive areas, providing a deep feeling of relaxation from head to toe.

LIGHT THERAPY

Light therapy consists of using natural or artificial light to treat various health problems.

Daily exposure to light influences the cycle (Circadian rhythm) that regulates the production of serotonin and melatonin—two hormones essential to physical and psychological balance. A daily 10 minute session of Light Therapy can have a remarkable energizing effect.

Some of the benefits of light therapy include:

Regulating the circadian cycle, for improved sleep

Increasing your ability to concentrate

Improving mood

Reducing the effects of jet lag

Music, through its vibrations, has the power to modify molecular structure, because tissue, bones, and organs are in a constantly vibrating state. In a healthy body, all the different parts vibrate harmoniously.

MTI Bathtubs

From the beginning, promoting wellness for individuals and improving the quality of their lives has been the focus of MTI in the design and function of its products and therapies. Products must be beautiful and therapies state-of-the-art, but all must be therapeutic in their function.

MTI is a recognized leader when it comes to the technology of modern hydrotherapy, offering five distinct types of hydrotherapy experience. Each is unique and thoroughly therapeutic. Whether you prefer the simple luxury of a soaking bath, the gentle experience of bathing in a forest stream, the invigorating deep-tissue massage of a whirlpool, the light full-body thermo-air massage or a combination, MTI offers more than 200 tub models with multiple configurations to meet your specific hydrotherapy needs.

Hydrotherapy

SOAKING BATH

STREAM BATH®

Imagine the soft sound of flowing water as a gentle current caresses your body. MTI’s exclusive Stream Bath technology replicates the feeling of sitting in a tranquil forest stream.

Directional vents provide a gentle current of water created by a whisper-quiet pump so you can enjoy the feel and sound of your private stream.

MICROBUBBLES®

Microbubbles is an innovative technology that fills the tub with billions of tiny bubbles the size of the head of a pin, turning the water a milky white.

Microbubbles super-saturates the water with up to 50% more dissolved oxygen than regular water alone. These tiny oxygen-rich microbubbles gently remove impurities from skin and pores, leaving the body cleansed and gently exfoliated. Additionally, skin hydration is increased by 46%. The result is skin that is moisturized and restored, feeling soft, smooth, and supple.

An extra benefit, as billions of microbubbles quietly pop around the bather, the energy they release also helps keep bath water and body temperature warmer.

AIR BATH

The blissful combination of water, heat and millions of tiny air bubbles creates an incomparable effect that is as therapeutic as it is relaxing and provides a gentle massage suitable for a range of ages.

MTI’s Air Bath is available on most tub models. See individual product specification sheets for details.

Designed for maximum therapeutic benefit:

Activates the lymphatic system.

Increases blood flow and circulation.

Opens pores to detoxify the bather.

Stimulates endorphins and produces an effect of overall wellbeing.

Relaxes muscles.

Combines water, heat and air movement to offer relief from arthritis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatism

WHIRLPOOL

Enjoy the power of a deep, penetrating massage. This type of hydrotherapy comes from strategically placed jets that may be targeted to specific areas of the body. This system is ideal for a sports-related injury, using powerful jets that thoroughly massage muscles and help eliminate accumulated toxins. Operated by a whisper-quiet pump, MTI whirlpool systems use a mixture of air and water that can be adjusted from a gentle swirl to a more vigorous massage.

MTI whirlpool systems:

Expertly engineered for maximum therapeutic benefit.

Whisper-quiet pump draws water in from the bathing well and reintroduces it through high-performance jets mounted on the inside tub walls.

The flow intensity is controlled by an air volume control dial that silently adjusts the amount of air mixed with the water to provide effects that range from a gentle, relaxing swirl to a more vigorous deep-tissue massage.

As more air is mixed with the water, the pressure of the jetted air/ water mixture increases.

Strategically placed directionally adjustable point-massage jets allow targeted water-jet massage to specific areas of the body.

Hydro Systems - Indulge System

Hydro Systems offers a vast array of tubs for your bathroom size and configuration, spanning freestanding, drop-in and walk-in models. Whether soaking or a jetted tub/thermal air is your preference, their range of deluxe features and options are designed to help you achieve the ultimate personal bathing experience.

Indulge is a highly innovative bathing therapy that infuses your bathwater with a concentrated dose of oxygen, as millions of micro-sized, oxygen-rich molecules work overtime to cleanse, heal, and restore your skin.

Minute in size and mighty in benefits, these molecules combine via the revolutionary single jet Indulge system. Using proprietary technology, air and water are combined to create a dense white cloud of micro bubbles within the bath water.

For those who suffer from dry skin, eczema, psoriasis or ichthyosis, the Indulge system will, without any additives, clean and relieve parched, irritated skin by cleansing, exfoliating and rehydrating its surface. Hydro Indulge is the answer to providing relief through a non-invasive solution.

The Indulge micro bubble system also eliminates unhealthy infection-causing bacterium such as Legionella and Aeruginos, leaving you with the peace of mind of bathing in clean, uncompromised bathwater.

The Indulge “Sauna” effect improves circulation, which helps to dislodge unwanted toxins from your body and bring more oxygen and nutrients to your skin, leaving it healthy and moisturized.

A must add for all Hydro Systems drop-in bathtubs, the benefits of the Indulge system are manifold: helping you to look younger, improve your mood, and even manage or rid you of certain skin disorders.

DAVANI Bathtub Collections

Wellbeing is at the heart of everything DAVANI stands for. Not only design that blends style and functionality, but design with the active intention of creating a richer experience of your every day. The DAVANI Bathtub collections center on the merging of natural stone and water in the sanctuary space of the home – the bathroom.

Designed by Italian architect Silvia Spagnoletta, with creative direction by DAVANI co-founder and Creative Director Anthony Davani, these organic modern pieces embody beauty and elegance in sleek suites that invite calm and create a sense of peacefulness.

In the perfect union of water and natural materials, warm elements artfully sculpted in stone and wood become the space for water. It’s the ultimate in thoughtful luxury, providing places to relax and interact with water’s life-giving force.

Inspired by the natural lines that define the planet Earth, the MERIDIAN and PARALLEL collections are crafted by talented artisans. They bring to life the designers’ vision to create balance and harmony. In a world that never stops spinning, these evocative shapes provide a sense of tranquility, a precious moment of stillness.

With all of these innovative wellness technologies and therapies available today in bathtubs, you can easily turn your ordinary bathroom into your own personal spa and have a spa day, every day.