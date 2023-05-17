Sponsored Content

Tile is an incredibly versatile surface for the home, adding interest and functionality to floors, backsplashes, showers, fireplaces, and more. It has been a staple within interiors for centuries, with a fascinating evolution of shapes, sizes, materials, colors, and patterns. This year, we will see a departure from cookie-cutter shapes and monochromatic tones of white and grey and a newfound enthusiasm for bolder tile styles with an emphasis on texture, organic shapes, and bold color.

At PIRCH, you’ll find numerous tile options on display, so you can touch, feel, and experience them for yourself. 2023 is truly about developing your own personal design style, and marrying it’s function with beauty. No matter what your style is, these 2023 Tile Trends can suit anyone’s taste.