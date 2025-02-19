Impact Grant: Coachella Valley Rescue Mission

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $50,000 charitable gift was awarded to Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, which provides food and shelter to thousands of men, women and children.

Pearl Graves said she found hope at the mission. The Indio mother has struggled over the years with homelessness and addiction. Now, thanks to CVRM, she finally has her own apartment.

"They give you a hand up. Not just a hand out. A hand up," Graves said.

Since 1971, CVRM has been a place of refuge for the homeless and needy in our Valley. It is a safe haven where daily needs are met.

"They give you the mental help, they give you the physical help, they give you food, and they also give you the love. And they give you spirituality, which is just remarkable," Graves said.

A dedicated staff and volunteers serve more than 340,000 meals each year and provide shelter to thousands of people in need. Food, clothing and showers are also provided.

"All of our services are free of charge. We bring people in, we get their needs met, whatever they are, everyone's different. And we put them in a program of their choosing. We have faith-based and secular programs," executive director Darla Burkett said.

And so the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented CVRM with a special gift of $50,000. The Impact Grant will help the mission support seniors, the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population in our Valley. And that includes people like 66-year-old Indio native Ernest Gonzales.

"I had no way out. Nowhere to go. And I felt like God led me here, pushed me towards this place. And I'm just so honored to be here," Gonzales said.

The nonprofit is looking to raise $250,000 by the beginning of March through its "No Show Gala." "Saving our money on spending for a gala, and putting all the money into the population that we need. And that is our claim to fame that we're helping people in need," Burkett said.

The "No Show Gala" runs through the end of February. Anyone who would like more information or to support Coachella Valley Rescue Mission can visit CVRM.org.