Impact Grant: Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $30,000 charitable gift was awarded to the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, which is dedicated to supporting Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

For the past several years, eight-year-old Jameson Creiglow has been fighting cancer. After being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the Indio boy endured treatment, only to face a rare and devastating relapse. But he and his family are hopeful he will make a full recovery, thanks to state-of-the-art care from Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

"Loma Linda has helped us tremendously. They've been there since day one," Jameson's father, Jeff, said.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death from diseases among children and teens. Each year, more than 2,200 children from the Coachella Valley, including Jameson, receive treatment at Loma Linda.

"They not only provide the treatment and care for him, but they also provide support to the families. Everything from the medications, the operations, the countless clinic visits and stuff, but they help with travel costs as well," Jeff Creiglow said.

For more than two decades, the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild has been dedicated to supporting the hospital, ensuring the children of Riverside County receive the highest quality of healthcare. With 170 annual members, the Guild hosts a variety of events throughout the season to raise awareness and crucial funds for children's health.

So, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented the organization with a special surprise! The $30,000 Impact Grant helped the Guild to reach its goal of raising $1 million for pediatric cancer treatment, creating a brighter, healthier future for children.

"We can't tell you how wonderful it is to have this big chunk that can help us to make it over that $1 million mark. And we're so appreciative," Guild President Angie Nelson said.

The Guild is committed to providing health and healing for the children of our Valley, like Jameson, who deserve the best care.

"They come out and provide the financial support to the hospitals, that not only directly helps the families but helps the advancement in medical care, the upkeep of the hospital, the best of the best equipment to help treat them," Jeff Creiglow said.

For more information, head to https://lluch.org/ways-give/guilds/desert-guild