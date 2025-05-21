Impact Grant: 29-PSP

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $5,000 charitable gift was just awarded to 29-PSP, which provides complimentary transportation for active-duty military members and their loved ones between Twentynine Palms and the Palm Springs and Ontario Airports.

Since the 100% volunteer organization launched a year ago, it has provided safe, dependable, and free transportation for active-duty military members and their loved ones traveling on leave.

"We have a website, a form that they complete, and then we arrange for the transportation so they can just focus on serving our country and also being with their family," 29-PSP Chief Development Officer Sherman Tam said.

Transportation can be challenging for young service members, with cost and safety concerns. Something as basic as a well-deserved vacation may be out of reach.

"This is a way that we're supporting the military, and their loved ones, so that they can get back and forth and not be financially harmed. Most of these people make less than $30,000 a year," 29-PSP President and CEO Ken Hedrick said.

So far, 29-PSP volunteers have provided more than 1,300 rides, saving our military about $325,000 total in transportation costs. Volunteer drivers are available from 8AM to 8PM nearly every day of the year.

"I have a van, so I get called frequently because I can pick up six passengers. It brings back memories from when I joined the Navy in 1961, a long time ago," volunteer driver Charles Honsberger said.

So just in time for Memorial Day, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented 29-PSP with a special gift. The $5,000 Impact Grant will help the nonprofit with insurance costs to rent 15 passenger vans for shuttle service.

"We are so excited. We were honored to receive it, it was a nice surprise. We've only received a few grants over the last couple of months, so this is one of the largest we've received so far," Tam said.

The organization is in need of more volunteers, including drivers and dispatchers. For more information, visit 29-psp.org.