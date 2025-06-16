Impact Grant: Songshine Foundation

News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need. A $10,000 charitable gift was just awarded to Songshine Foundation, which provides a music-based arts in healthcare program for those with Parkinson's, stroke, or other neurological challenges.

It's the only program of its kind in the Coachella Valley: Songshine Foundation provides low and no-cost speech restoration programs using music and drama for those who suffer from speech or voice loss.

Cathedral City resident Steve Young suffered a severe stroke about a decade ago, and said the support and instruction he's received at Songshine has made a huge difference in his recovery. "It's helped me tremendously," he said. "When I started Songshine, I really couldn't even put a sentence together. You couldn't understand what I was saying."

A similar success story for Cathedral City resident Pamela Alms, who suffers from Parkinson's Disease. It's fantastic, because I can tell a huge difference. When I don't sing, my voice gets very quiet and people have a hard time hearing me. But when I sing, my voice gets stronger and it's great," she said.

Instructor Peter Harris said the singing classes integrate breath support, diction and articulation exercises in a positive and fun learning atmosphere. "Through music and singing, it's about strengthening the spoken voice," he said.

So, the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 presented Songshine with a special surprise. The $10,000 Impact Grant will help the nonprofit with ongoing program support and long-term sustainability, which will help people like Steve Young get back in tune with life. "I owe Songshine everything when it comes to my ability to speak and communicate and my confidence. It's just incredible," Young said.

Since it was founded in 2006 by Dr. Ruthanna Metzgar, Songshine Foundation has helped hundreds of people. For more information, head to https://songshineforparkinsons.com/