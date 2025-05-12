Living Healthy: Defeating stigmas behind mental health

Desert Oasis Health Care and News Channel 3 have teamed up to roll out a new mental health awareness campaign aimed in part, at breaking the stigma that keeps many from seeking help.

The “Living Healthy” initiative launches today with an educational push on recognizing and responding to the warning signs of depression. Organizers say families often don’t know how to start conversations about mental health, leaving many to suffer in silence.

“One of the myths is you have to be crazy to come see a counselor,” said Dr. Lopez, with Desert Oasis Health Care said. “You can pray away severe major depression and just deny that you even have it.”

Dr. Lopez cautioned that depression is more than ordinary sadness—and that ignoring it can delay recovery.

“It’s really important to realize that there’s the difference between sad and depression,” she said. “So if it’s interfering—anxiety and depression interfering with your life—then you need to seek help. Many people suffer alone, and that makes it difficult. And it takes years to bounce back.”

Counselors involved in the campaign encourage anyone struggling to reach out to a professional, a trusted friend or a support group. They say that first step is often the hardest—but also the most critical on the path to healing.

To support the effort, viewers can scan a QR code displayed on News Channel 3 broadcasts to access the Healthy Living website, where they’ll find resources on counseling services, self-help tools and local support groups.