Living Healthy: Why men can’t afford to ignore their health

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) As part of Men’s Health Month, Desert Oasis Healthcare is sending a clear message to men across the Coachella Valley: Don’t wait until something’s wrong to go to the doctor.

Some of the most serious health threats men face including heart disease, diabetes, and prostate cancer can be caught early with routine screenings. But doctors say too many men still skip that first step.

"Just come see me once a year," says Dr. Seamanduras-Navarro with Desert Oasis Internal Medicine. "Knowledge is power. If you don’t know what’s going on, you can’t do anything about it."

One key screening that men should be aware of is the PSA test, which checks for early signs of prostate cancer. It’s a simple blood test, but the results can be difficult to interpret without medical guidance.

“The actual test is not expensive, but the results are not very reliable,” Dr. Navarro says. “There’s a big gray area. That’s why it’s always better to have a discussion before you’re actually doing the test.”

Doctors recommend starting that conversation around age 50, or earlier if there’s a family history of prostate issues.

