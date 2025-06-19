Desert Oasis Healthcare named ‘Largest Business of the Year’

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) was named “Largest Business of the Year” by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce (GCVCC).

Officials said the award highlights DOHC's exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to providing help, ensuring the well-being of the communities that rely on them.

“This kind of recognition means a lot, especially coming from our local business community. We’ll keep doing the work to earn the trust that’s been placed in us,” said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of DOHC.

The honor was awarded at the GCVCC Installation and Business Award Dinner on June 10 to recognize the contributions of business and civic leaders across the region.

DOHC has been a cornerstone in our community for healthcare offering a multitude of services ranging from immediate care, home health, palliative care, behavioral health, and clinical research to name a few.

Beyond their health care services the DOHC supports local nonprofits, cutting edge health technologies, and produces educational media to help empower their patients and the community as a whole.

