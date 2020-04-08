Get inspired by quotes about motherhood

Mother's Day

Maybe someone has already expressed exactly what you want to say to you mother this Mother's Day. Read these historical quotes for ideas:

"Nobody knows of the work it makes To keep the home together. Nobody knows of the steps it takes, Nobody knows-but Mother." - Anonymous

"Who is getting more pleasure from this rocking, the baby or me? - Nancy Thayer

"Making the decision to have a child -- it's momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body." - Elizabeth Stone

"Woman knows what man has long forgotten, that the ultimate economic and spiritual unit of any civilization is still the family." - Clare Boothe Luce

"There never was a woman like her. She was gentle as a dove and brave as a lioness... The memory of my mother and her teachings were, after all, the only capital I had to start life with, and on that capital I have made my way." - Andrew Jackson

"All I am or can be I owe to my angel Mother." - Abraham Lincoln

"Mama exhorted her children at every opportunity to 'jump at de sun.' We might not land on the sun, but at least we would get off the ground." - Zora Neale Hurston

"Who ran to help me when I fell, And would some pretty story tell, Or kiss the place to make it well? My Mother." - Ann Taylor

"That best academy, a mother's knee." - James Russell Lowell

"In all my efforts to learn to read, my mother shared fully my ambition and sympathized with me and aided me in every way she could. If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother." - Booker T. Washington

"Is my mother my friend? I would have to say, first of all she is my Mother, with a capital 'M'; she's something sacred to me. I love her dearly...yes, she is also a good friend, someone I can talk openly with if I want to." - Sophia Loren

"God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers." - Jewish Proverb

"Only mothers can think of the future -- because they give birth to it in their children." - Maxim Gorky

"Long were you a dream in your mother's sleep, and then she woke to give you birth." - Kahlil Gibran

"Any mother could perform the jobs of several air-traffic controllers with ease." - Lisa Alther

"Most mothers are instinctive philosophers." - Harriet Beecher Stowe

"Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother." - Lin Yutang

"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." - Honore de Balzac

"My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute all my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her." - George Washington

"By and large, mothers and housewives are the only workers who do not have regular time off. They are the great vacationless class." - Anne Morrow Lindbergh

"The mother's heart is the child's schoolroom." - Henry Ward Beecher

"Youth fades; love droops, the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." - Oliver Wendell Holmes

"I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life." - Abraham Lincoln

"The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother." - Author Unknown

"You may have tangible wealth untold; Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be - I had a mother who read to me." - Strickland Gillilan

"A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials, heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine, desert us when troubles thicken around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts." - Washington Irving