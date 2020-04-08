Mother’s Day recipe idea: Apple-blueberry cobbler

Mother's Day

Number of servings

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 large apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

12 ounces fresh or frozen blueberries

For the topping

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons cold trans-free margarine, cut into pieces

1/2 cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Heat the oven to 400 F. Lightly coat a 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, add the apple slices. Sprinkle with lemon juice. In a small bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch and cinnamon. Add the mixture to the apples and toss gently to mix. Stir in the blueberries. Spread the apple-blueberry mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Set aside.

In another large bowl, combine the flours, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a fork, cut the cold margarine into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the milk and vanilla. Stir just until a moist dough forms. Turn the dough onto a generously floured work surface and, with floured hands, knead gently 6 to 8 times until the dough is smooth and manageable. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a rectangle 1/2-inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut out shapes. Cut close together for a minimum of scraps. Gather the scraps and roll out to make more cuts.

Place the dough pieces over the apple-blueberry mixture until the top is covered. Bake until the apples are tender and the topping is golden, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Dietitian's tip:

Whole-wheat flour includes the nutritious wheat germ and bran coating of the grains. Besides fiber, whole-wheat flour adds a nutty taste and coarser texture.

Source: Mayo Clinic