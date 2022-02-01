Desert Mirage High School teacher is January ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

January’s One Class At a Time Award winner is Dwight Asberry, Band Director and teacher at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal.

Mr. Asberry was nominated by a fellow teacher and previous OCAAT award recipient, Tiffany Silva. Ms. Silva described Mr. Asberry as a “wonderful” educator responsible for “building his award winning marching band and color guard.”

Ms. Cobb added that as a past winner of the grant, she “personally knows how much these funds help us teachers!"

Upon finding out he had been selected as the latest winner, Mr. Asberry told News Channel 3 that he “was very excited for the kids.” “

Asberry was joined by Dr. Michael Wlliams, the Director of Secondary Education, who said he wanted to be a part of the virtual award ceremony to show how proud he is of his colleague.

Williams said he wanted to congratulate Mr. Asberry, and added “he does so much for our campus and for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.”

Mr. Asberry said he plans to use the $500 award money to purchase some new drumsticks and mallets and other instrumental supplies. He said not having enough funding has led himself and “every music teacher he’s ever known” to go into their own wallets if supplies are needed.

Asberry acknowledged the many challenges that he and his students faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted how important it was for him to be a cheerleader for his students.

He said he accomplished that goal by reminding them of all the fun that was in store once they could perform again.

