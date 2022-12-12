“Our kids are learning functional life skills,” November One Class At A Time award winner

The winner of the One Class At A Time Award for the month of November is Ms. Alissa Cahill, a Special Education teacher at La Quinta Middle School.

After being out sick last month, Ms. Cahill was surprised to learn today that she had been honored for her role as one of the many revered educators within Desert Sands Unified School District.

She was nominated by Ryan Seymour, a previous OCAAT award recipient, who now works with the school district.

Ms. Cahill said she plans to use the $500 award, made possible through our partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group, to purchase items necessary for a coffee and lemonade stand that will be operated by her students along with her assistance.

"Our kids are learning functional life skills, so that would be interacting with different staff on campus. There's also the money handling skills, so that was another reason we do a coffee cart. That's helping our kids with the life skills that we do at school," explained Cahill.

She said she got the idea from Mr. Seymour, who had previously set up a coffee cart with his students when he was teacher.

Ms. Cahill has been a teacher for 7 years, 2 of which have been spent at La Quinta Middle School.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here:

