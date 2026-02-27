One Class at a Time recognition highlights the influence of Puente Program at DMHS

DESERT MIRAGE, CALIF. (KESQ) - A $777.77 donation sparks a heartfelt moment for a campus program changing students’ lives.

For more than a decade, the Puente Program at Desert Mirage High School has helped students pursue higher education and expand their futures beyond the classroom. This week, the spotlight turned to one of the program’s most dedicated educators — Johnny Gonzalez — during a surprise recognition that left him speechless.

“I cannot wait to see the excitement on Mr. Gonzalez and the students’ faces,” said Karina Cardenas Orlando from the Walter Clark Legal Group.

Cardenas arrived on campus to deliver a $777.77 donation on behalf of Walter Clark Legal Group as part of the group's “One Class at a Time” initiative. The check presentation quickly turned into a moment of appreciation.

The donation will help expand college preparation efforts, strengthen leadership development opportunities, and provide students with even more transformative experiences.

“We're already seeing that, you know, the program has paved the path for students to not only achieve their academic dreams, but also put them in a position to help other folks in their community, and assist them in uplifting them and helping them,” said Gonzalez.

Students from the program have gone on to medical school, law school, and some are already working in the very same school district that they got their start in.

Mr. Gonzales says the opportunities for these students are endless.

"Being in the program has, opened so many opportunities for me, and I feel like I'm more open as a person, more confident," says student Aylin Caudillo Garcia.

"I don't do it for, you know, recognition or anything like that. I do it to uplift our students and to ensure that they have, you know, the educational opportunities that weren't presented to me as a student,“ said Mr. Gonzalez.

