Nonstop service to Edmonton coming to Palm Springs International Airport

Palm Springs International Airport will be adding non-stop flights to Edmonton International Airport in Canada through Swoop, a Canadian airliner, officials announced today.

Swoop will be the 13th airline to fly from PSP, and will provide twice-weekly nonstop service Mondays and Thursdays staring Dec. 16, according to airport officials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Swoop Airlines to greater Palm Springs," Gary Orfield, Visit Greater Palm Springs Director of Tourism Development, said in a statement. "As our international borders have reopened, this new

service will continue to build upon our strong relationship of providing a warm welcome and sunshine to our Canadian neighbors."

The inclusion of Swoop's service to Edmonton marks the 36th airport to be provided with nonstop service from PSP.

Swoop is a Canadian-based airliner and claims to offer "ultra-low cost" flights, according to its website. The airline currently offers one-way flights from Edmonton to Las Vegas for $100.