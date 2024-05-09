Low 90s today, but more heat arrives this weekend

Highs climbed into the low 90s once again this afternoon, very seasonable for the date. It's going to be a warm evening across the Coachella Valley, with temperatures slow to cool into the 60s early Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s this weekend. Even with the warm-up, expect breezy to gusty evenings Sunday through Tuesday, with gusts 25-30 MPH.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!