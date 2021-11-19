Nonstop flights From Palm Springs to San Jose & Austin begin today

Alaska Airlines began year-round nonstop service today to San Jose and seasonal service to Austin, Texas from Palm Springs International Airport.

The two new flights mean that Alaska now offers nonstop service to seven cities from Palm Springs, according to officials.

"With the start of year-round service to San Jose, Palm Springs is now just a short nonstop flight away to all three Bay Area airports," said Harry Barrett, Assistant Executive Director of Aviation. "The new seasonal service to Austin is connecting us to another of our top unserved markets. Austin and San Jose have long been on our wish list, and we're thankful to Alaska for connecting us to these two markets."

For more information, go to flyPSP.com.

Airlines and Destinations

AIRLINES RESERVATIONS BAGGAGE SERVICES NONSTOP DESTINATIONS STATUS RETURN / START DATE*

*Subject to change AHA! (775) 439-0888 (775) 439-0888 Reno-Tahoe New! 01/03/2022 AIR CANADA (888) 247-2262 (888) 689-2247 Toronto

Vancouver Seasonal

Operating 02/04/2022 ALASKA (800) 426-0333 (206) 878-8396 Austin

Boise

Everett

Portland

San Francisco

San Jose

Seattle Operating

Seasonal

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

12/16/2021 ALLEGIANT (702) 505-8888 (866) 719-3910 Bellingham

Boise

Des Moines

Eugene

Indianapolis

Nashville

Provo Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating AMERICAN (800) 433-7300 (800) 433-7300

Baggage Tracking Link Chicago ORD

Dallas DFW

Phoenix Operating

Operating

Operating DELTA (800) 221-1212 (800) 325-8224

(760) 327-3569 at PSP Atlanta

Minneapolis

Salt Lake City

Seattle Seasonal

Seasonal

Operating

Operating 12/18/2021

12/18/2021

FLAIR (855) 936-5656 (855) 936-5656 Edmonton

Toronto

Vancouver New!

New!

New! 12/17/2021

12/15/2021

12/17/2021 JETBLUE (800) 538-2583 (866) 538-5438

(760) 904-5002 at PSP Boston

Fort Lauderdale

New York JFK Seasonal

New!

Operating 12/25/2021

12/23/2021 SOUTHWEST (800) 435-9792 (800) 435-9792 Chicago MDW

Dallas Love

Denver

Las Vegas

Oakland

Portland

Phoenix

Sacramento New!

Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

New!

Operating

Operating 11/23/2021









11/20/2021 SUN COUNTRY (800) 359-6786 (888) 359-5586 Minneapolis Operating SWOOP (587) 441-1001 (587) 441-1001 Edmonton New! 12/16/2021 UNITED (800) 241-6522 (800) 221-6903

(760) 320-8510 at PSP Chicago ORD

Denver

Houston

Los Angeles

San Francisco Operating

Operating

Operating

Seasonal

Operating





12/17/2021 WESTJET (888) 937-8538 (866) 666-6224 Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Winnipeg Operating

Operating

Operating

Operating

