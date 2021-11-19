Nonstop flights From Palm Springs to San Jose & Austin begin today
Alaska Airlines began year-round nonstop service today to San Jose and seasonal service to Austin, Texas from Palm Springs International Airport.
The two new flights mean that Alaska now offers nonstop service to seven cities from Palm Springs, according to officials.
"With the start of year-round service to San Jose, Palm Springs is now just a short nonstop flight away to all three Bay Area airports," said Harry Barrett, Assistant Executive Director of Aviation. "The new seasonal service to Austin is connecting us to another of our top unserved markets. Austin and San Jose have long been on our wish list, and we're thankful to Alaska for connecting us to these two markets."
For more information, go to flyPSP.com.
Airlines and Destinations
|AIRLINES
|RESERVATIONS
|BAGGAGE SERVICES
|NONSTOP DESTINATIONS
|STATUS
|RETURN / START DATE*
*Subject to change
|AHA!
|(775) 439-0888
|(775) 439-0888
|Reno-Tahoe
|New!
|01/03/2022
|AIR CANADA
|(888) 247-2262
|(888) 689-2247
|Toronto
Vancouver
|Seasonal
Operating
|02/04/2022
|ALASKA
|(800) 426-0333
|(206) 878-8396
|Austin
Boise
Everett
Portland
San Francisco
San Jose
Seattle
|Operating
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
12/16/2021
|ALLEGIANT
|(702) 505-8888
|(866) 719-3910
|Bellingham
Boise
Des Moines
Eugene
Indianapolis
Nashville
Provo
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
|AMERICAN
|(800) 433-7300
|(800) 433-7300
Baggage Tracking Link
|Chicago ORD
Dallas DFW
Phoenix
|Operating
Operating
Operating
|DELTA
|(800) 221-1212
|(800) 325-8224
(760) 327-3569 at PSP
|Atlanta
Minneapolis
Salt Lake City
Seattle
|Seasonal
Seasonal
Operating
Operating
|12/18/2021
12/18/2021
|FLAIR
|(855) 936-5656
|(855) 936-5656
|Edmonton
Toronto
Vancouver
|New!
New!
New!
|12/17/2021
12/15/2021
12/17/2021
|JETBLUE
|(800) 538-2583
|(866) 538-5438
(760) 904-5002 at PSP
|Boston
Fort Lauderdale
New York JFK
|Seasonal
New!
Operating
|12/25/2021
12/23/2021
|SOUTHWEST
|(800) 435-9792
|(800) 435-9792
|Chicago MDW
Dallas Love
Denver
Las Vegas
Oakland
Portland
Phoenix
Sacramento
|New!
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
New!
Operating
Operating
|11/23/2021
11/20/2021
|SUN COUNTRY
|(800) 359-6786
|(888) 359-5586
|Minneapolis
|Operating
|SWOOP
|(587) 441-1001
|(587) 441-1001
|Edmonton
|New!
|12/16/2021
|UNITED
|(800) 241-6522
|(800) 221-6903
(760) 320-8510 at PSP
|Chicago ORD
Denver
Houston
Los Angeles
San Francisco
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Seasonal
Operating
12/17/2021
|WESTJET
|(888) 937-8538
|(866) 666-6224
|Calgary
Edmonton
Vancouver
Winnipeg
|Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
