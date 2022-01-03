Nonstop flights from Palm Springs to Reno start today

Nonstop service with aha! took flight today from Palm Springs International Airport to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Nevada.

The Monday inaugural flight by the regional airline marked the start of permanent nonstop service operating with one flight departing daily at 11:05 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from PSP.

"It's great to see yet another airline recognize the opportunity in Palm Springs,'' Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton said. "Our airport, which was recently named Best Small U.S. Airport, continues to add more travel options making it easier for our community to choose to fly PSP."

The addition of the new nonstop service marks 15 year-round service flights and 36 seasonal flights from PSP, the most the airport has ever offered, according to officials.

The addition of aha! -- operated by regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines -- at Palm Springs means that PSP now also houses 13 unique airlines.