New valley cannabis pharmaceutical firm plans to hire 600, with salaries starting at $43,000

Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals in Desert Hot Springs is set to begin the first phase of a hiring spree.

Company officials tell News Channel 3, they’re looking to hire 100 people in the first phase of their recruitment plan, with the ultimate goal of hiring upwards of 600 people over the next five years.

"At REP, our starting salary is $43,000 with two weeks paid vacation, sick pay, medical benefits and other perks,” said CEO Mark Crozier.

The company will perform research and development, marijuana cultivation, and manufacturing operations inside the old Kmart building on Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

Company officials tell News Channel 3 they anticipate becoming the first private corporation in the nation to receive a federal license to for manufacturing products containing THC and CBD.

