Marriott’s CEO is reducing his schedule during pancreatic cancer fight

Money

Marriott International’s president and CEO Arne Sorenson is reducing his demanding schedule for “several months” as he continues to fight pancreatic cancer.

Sorenson, 62, is dialing back his duties to “facilitate more demanding treatment for pancreatic cancer,” the company announced Tuesday. He was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer In May 2019.

“While I have worked throughout my treatment to date and plan to remain as engaged in the business as my health allows, the right thing to do for me, my family and the company is to focus on my health,” Sorenson said. He added that he aims to return full time after his treatments conclude.

Sorenson will retain his titles as the president and CEO of the world’s largest hotel chain. During this time, two Marriott executives — Stephanie Linnartz and Tony Capuano — will “share the responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations” of the company’s business, it said.

“Arne has the full support of the board and the executive team as he takes this time to focus on his health, and our prayers are with him for a speedy recovery,” J.W. Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board, said in the release.

Pancreatic cancer was the third-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States in 2020, according to the National Cancer Institute. The institute says about 10% of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will survive for five years or more.