America had a record 11.3 million jobs available in January

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s worker shortage is far from over: In January, the nation had a record 11.3 million jobs to fill and not enough workers to do so, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This exceeded economists’ expectations and blew past the previous peak for open positions, set at 11.1 million last July.

Meanwhile, 4.3 million workers quit their jobs at the start of the year, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Wednesday.

Better pay, as people are trying to offset the higher prices everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump, is a big motivator for Americans to switch jobs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.