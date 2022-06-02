How Americans can watch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Anna Cooban, CNN Business

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne this weekend with a busy schedule of ceremonies, parades and parties.

As Britain enjoys a bumper four-day holiday weekend, royal watchers in the United States can tune in for the festivities.

Big Royal occasions often garner huge TV audiences around the world. A staggering 29 million Americans watched Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry in 2018, and 17 million caught their bombshell interview with Oprah last year. Both are expected to attend some of this week’s events.

This is how and when to watch the Platinum Jubilee.

Where to watch

Coverage from the BBC, Britain’s public service broadcaster, will air exclusively on ABC News. “Good Morning America” will follow much of the action across the four days.

“Good Morning America” and “GMA3: What You Need To Know” will broadcast special shows live from London from Thursday.

Other shows and channels, including “Nightline” and ABC News Live, will also cover the events.

“Platinum Party at The Palace” — a two-hour concert with performances by stars, including Diana Ross and Alicia Keys — will air on Saturday, but will be uploaded to Hulu the next day.

CNN’s news coverage on Thursday will be anchored by Royal Correspondent Max Foster from outside Buckingham Palace. He will be joined by CNN’s London-based correspondent Bianca Nobilo and Emily Nash, Hello magazine’s royal editor.

Here’s a rundown of the schedule of the main events.

Thursday, June 2

The Trooping of the Colour: The Queen’s birthday parade will kick off from 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT).

Expect military pageantry, as more than 1,200 officers, several hundred army musicians and 240 horses make their way down The Mall — the main road leading to Buckingham Palace. The royal family will then appear on the palace balcony.

Lighting of the Beacons: From 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT), 1,500 beacons will be set alight across the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and in UK Overseas Territories

Friday, June 3

Thanksgiving Service: A service in St Paul’s Cathedral will pay tribute to the Queen’s 70-year reign from 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

Saturday, June 4

Platinum Party at The Palace: From 3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) an impressive line up of stars will take to stages in front of Buckingham Palace, including Sir Elton John, Diana Ross and Queen + Adam Lambert. About 22,000 people are expected to attend.

Sunday, June 5

Platinum Jubilee Pageant: From 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) scores of performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel and key workers will walk down The Mall to bring iconic moments from the Queen’s reign to life. A parade of 200 silk flags with messages from children expressing their hopes for the next 70 years will also feature.

