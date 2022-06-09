220 CEOs demand immediate action from the Senate to reduce gun violence

By Christine Romans, CNN Business

More than 200 business leaders, representing employees in all 50 states, sent a joint letter to the Senate on Thursday, demanding “bold urgent action” to address gun violence in the wake of the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas last month.

“Like you, we continue to bear witness to the toll of America’s gun violence epidemic and its impact on our communities. Our country needs you to take bold urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by some of the nation’s largest companies including Bloomberg LP, The Permanente Medical Group, Levi Strauss, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The letter also notes the economic toll that gun violence takes.

“At a time when our economy is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, gun violence costs American taxpayers, employers and communities a staggering $280 billion per year. Employers lose $1.4 million every day in productivity and revenue, and costs associated with victims of gun violence,” the letter said.

Gun control advocacy groups, including Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, applauded the letter.

“Corporate executives make it their business to stay in step with the American people, so it’s telling that so many leaders are raising their voices in support of common-sense gun safety legislation,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, in a release.

Axios was first to report on the letter to lawmakers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.