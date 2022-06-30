This key inflation measure held steady in May

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

An inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve showed consumer prices remained flat in May, indicating that inflation had yet to abate despite the central bank’s initial efforts to cool the economy.

The monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.3% for the year ended in May, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. That matches April’s reading and suggests that price hikes have taken a breather since hitting a 40-year-high of 6.6% in March.

The core PCE inflation measure, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 4.7% from the year before, down from 4.9% in April. The Fed focuses on inflation derived from this particular index to help inform its policymaking decisions.

Core PCE has been ticking downward since it hit 5.3% in February, but still remains at historically high levels.

Month over month, prices rose 0.6% in May — higher than April’s 0.2% growth rate but lower than March’s 0.9% increase — while core prices increased 0.3% for the fourth consecutive month.

The latest PCE report comes just three weeks after the Consumer Price Index, another key inflation measure, showed prices rose by 8.6% year-over-year in May, their highest increase in 40 years.

