Stocks up slightly ahead of Federal Reserve meeting

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

US stocks rebounded from early losses and were up ever so slightly on Monday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting later this week.

The Dow was up nearly 120 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 gained 0.1% and 0.2% respectively.

The bond market reached its highest level in 10 years ahead of what is likely to be a decision by the central bank to raise interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point this week. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury note reached 3.5%, its highest level since 2011. The two-year Treasury note reached 3.9%, a 15-year high.

In addition to the Fed meeting, 16 other global central banks, including the Bank of England, are expected to further tighten monetary policy this week.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of years in which the bond market had reached its highest level. It was 10.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.