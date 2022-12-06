US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion.

The latest reading was up only 5.4%, less than half the pace of increase from the revised September reading, when the trade deficit jumped by 12.7% to $74.1 billion. A strong dollar and weaker global demand weighed on exports both months.

Economists expected this latest check from the Commerce Department on the overall health of US trade to show another increase in the deficit amid higher oil prices.

This story is developing and will be updated.

