Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, according to Musk

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

(CNN) — The possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Musk.

In a pair of tweets on Sunday, the platform’s owner said he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” adding “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Musk has not provided more details about the fight.

In June, the two Big Tech billionaires seemingly agreed to participate in a cage fight. The stakes for the potential fight were raised last month when Zuckerberg’s Meta launched a new Twitter competitor called Threads.

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October 2022, policy pivots, technical issues, and the platform’s stance on harassment and hate speech have given many users whiplash. When Threads was released, some saw it as a viable alternative that might unseat its rival, and the app saw enormous initial success. A lawyer representing Twitter even threatened a lawsuit over Threads.

Neither Musk nor Zuckerberg has confirmed whether an agreement has been reached on the fight. CNN has reached out to Twitter and Meta for comment but has not received a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.