Saudi Arabia and Iran among six countries invited to join BRICS group

Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest oil exporters, has been invited to become a full member of the BRICS economic group, along with Iran, the UAE, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday.

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of BRICS,” Ramaphosa announced Thursday.

“The membership will take effect from the first of January 2024,” he said.

This is breaking, more to follow ….

