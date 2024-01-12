JPMorgan Chase reports its most profitable year ever

By Nicole Goodkind, CNN

New York (CNN) — JPMorgan Chase kicked off earnings season Friday with some mixed news.

The bank’s fourth-quarter profit fell by 15% from the year before, to $9.3 billion, less than analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected. Profit was dragged lower by a $2.9 billion charge JPMorgan had to pay related to the regional banking crisis.

But the bank also reported that it notched its most profitable year on record. JPMorgan’s revenue rose by 23% to $158 billion in 2023. Profit also grew by 32% for the year to $49.6 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the bank saw revenue grow by 12% to $38.6 billion, lower than the $39.7 billion estimated by FactSet analysts.

JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, is often viewed as a bellwether for the rest of Wall Street.

CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in the earnings report that the US economy remains strong but that Wall Street may be underestimating inflation levels.

“It is important to note that the economy is being fueled by large amounts of government deficit spending and past stimulus. There is also an ongoing need for increased spending due to the green economy, the restructuring of global supply chains, higher military spending and rising healthcare costs. This may lead inflation to be stickier and rates to be higher than markets expect.” he wrote.

Shares of JPMorgan soared 27% last year, the best among all of the large banks in the US. Shares of the stock were up 1.8% in premarket trading.

Other banks also saw their balance sheet hit by one-time losses.

Citigroup reported an earnings loss of $1.16 per share for the fourth quarter, falling below earnings estimates of 11 cents per share, according to FactSet. Third-quarter earnings would have been 84 cents per share without one-time costs, Citi said.

Revenue was $17.4 billion against predictions of $18.7 billion.

The company said in a filing on Wednesday that it put $1.3 billion toward a reserve to protect against exposure outside the United States, specifically cross-currency exposure in Argentina and Russia.

Other costs the bank incurred include $1.7 billion for operating expenses, an $880 million loss in Argentina revenues due to the recent peso devaluation and $780 million in restructuring costs including severance payments, according to the filing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

