India’s economy grows by 8.2% in a boost for Modi

New Delhi (CNN) — India’s economy grew by more than 8% in the fiscal year that ended in March, providing a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hours before the country concludes its mammoth, weeks-long national election.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 8.2%, according to data from the Statistics Ministry published on Friday, cementing India’s status as the world’s fastest growing major economy. The rate of growth was higher than the Modi government’s forecast of 7.6%.

For the final quarter of the fiscal year, GDP accelerated at a faster-than-expected rate of 7.8%, compared with the same period in 2023. GDP had risen by 8.6% in the October-December period.

