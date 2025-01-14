SEC sues Elon Musk for allegedly failing to properly disclose his Twitter ownership stake

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk on Tuesday for failing to properly disclose his ownership of X, then known as Twitter, which allowed him to buy shares of the platform at “artificially low prices.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.