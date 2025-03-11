Southwest is getting rid of its most recognizable perk

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Months after ditching its open seating policy, Southwest Airlines is ending its most recognizable perks: Free checked baggage.

The airline will begin charging for the first and second checked bag beginning on May 28, Southwest announced Tuesday. However, members of its A-List loyalty program or those traveling on a business fare will be exempt from the fees.

The changes come following Elliott Investment Management taking a $1.9 billion stake in the carrier last year, which has been calling for leadership changes and an operations overhaul to boost profitability.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.