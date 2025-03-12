US inflation cooled in February, but Trump’s tariff plans and trade war loom

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Inflation slowed more than expected in February and cooled for the first time in four months, but that progress may be short lived as President Donald Trump ramps up his trade war, which threatens to increase prices for Americans.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures price changes across commonly purchased goods and services, was 2.8% for the 12 months ended in February, a cooldown from the 3% annual rate notched in January, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2%, versus 0.5% in January.

Economists were expecting inflation to slow for the month amid falling gas prices and continued disinflation in housing-related costs. FactSet consensus estimates called for prices to rise 0.3% from January and 2.9% annually.

US stock futures rallied Wednesday after the report was released, bouncing back after three weeks of declines. Futures tied to the Dow gained 320 points, or 0.7%, S&P 500 futures were up by 1.2% and the Nasdaq futures rose by 1.6%.

February’s inflation numbers came in better than expected thanks in part to two big — and very welcome — reasons: Grocery prices were flat for the month and gas prices fell.

Consumers got some relief on the egg front as well.

Egg prices, which have soared because an ongoing bout of avian flu is ravaging the industry, rose 10.4% for the month, a cooler reading than the 15.2% increase logged in January. Still, egg prices remain high, up 58.8% from a year ago.

The US Department of Agriculture last week noted that negotiated wholesale prices for eggs “declined sharply” as outbreaks have slowed, providing some breathing room for unaffected producers to fill gaps in supply. The USDA noted that demand declined as well.

Food and fuel are two of the most frequent ways that consumers encounter inflation, and those prices can fluctuate wildly on a month-by-month basis. That’s due to factors such as weather, war, disease, supply chain snarls, spikes in demand or other temporary shocks.

Because of that, those categories are excluded in “core” measurements meant to provide a sense of how underlying inflation is faring.

February’s core CPI came in better than expected as well, rising 0.2% for the month (from 0.4% in January) and slowing to 3.1% annually from 3.2%.

“Familiar problem areas,” such as high, but slowing, housing-related inflation, continue to exert pressure on household budgets, noted Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

“Shelter costs are increasing at the slowest pace in more than 3 years but are still ahead of the increase in average hourly earnings over the past year,” he wrote in commentary Wednesday. “Motor vehicle insurance and repair, electricity, and natural gas continued to increase at an outsized pace in February. And egg prices are in a league of their own.”

However, McBride and other analysts and economists expressed caution that this report is the “calm before the storm.”

“It’s worth remembering that this may be the calm CPI report before the storm,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote Wednesday. “Not only does the [Federal Reserve] need to wait for tariff policy clarity, but once tariff implementation arrives it is likely to bring at least some price increases, with the inflation picture potentially getting uglier as the months go on. The Fed — and markets — are not yet in the clear.”

