US embassies to contractors worldwide: Cancel any diversity programs or risk going unpaid

By James Frater and Olesya Dmitracova, CNN

London (CNN) — US embassies have sent letters to contractors in their host countries demanding they certify that they do not run any diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs that violate President Donald Trump’s executive order against race- and sex-based preferences.

All contractors of the US Department of State must also agree that such confirmation is “material for purposes of the (US) government’s payment decision,” according to a certification form sent out by the US embassy in Denmark and seen by CNN.

Within the US, the Trump administration has dismantled DEI efforts in the federal government, and American companies are facing significant pressure from officials to change or abandon such policies.

But now, the embassy missives show the administration is taking its crusade against DEI beyond US borders.

French CNN affiliate BFMTV obtained another of these letters, which warns that Trump’s executive order signed in January “applies to all suppliers and service providers of the US government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate.”

The letter, which BFMTV said had been sent to several French companies, asks businesses to sign the attached certification form. “If you do not agree to sign this document, we would appreciate it if you could provide detailed reasons, which we will forward to our legal services,” it continues.

US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters Monday that the letters were “an effort to comply with the executive order from the president, and it is essentially a self-certifying statement to local consulates and embassies.”

CNN has contacted the European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, for comment.

The goal of DEI in the workplace is to advance representation of different races, genders and classes, people with disabilities, veterans and other underrepresented groups. While the Trump administration has not yet issued its own definition of DEI, it has described the approach as “illegal and immoral discrimination” and even blamed it for a plane crash in Washington, DC, and the spread of wildfires in California.

The embassy letters have already triggered public responses in Europe.

The Belgian government said in a statement that it was investigating “the legal consequences” for the companies that had received the letters.

“The question is not only a matter of principle but also of legal relevance: The US Embassy must comply with Belgian law in its actions. If contracts are terminated merely because a company is committed to diversity and inclusion, this could constitute a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” the statement said.

Danish Industry, an organization representing around 20,000 companies in Denmark, said “it will be challenging for Danish companies to navigate” the Trump administration’s movement against diversity and inclusion. “But I trust that our values will remain,” Kinga Szabo Christensen, a director at the group, told CNN.

“At Danish Industry we believe that an inclusive work culture with diverse perspectives is crucial to stay innovative and competitive,” she said. “We encourage Danish companies to continue to have high ambitions when it comes to creating inclusive workplaces, where every talent can thrive.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.