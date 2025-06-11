Elon Musk says he ‘went too far’ in some social media jibes against Trump

By Anna Cooban, CNN

London (CNN) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that he regrets some of his recent social media posts about President Donald Trump.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said in a post on X.

Musk’s relationship with Trump deteriorated in a spectacular, public fashion last week as the two men traded jibes on their respective social media platforms.

Until recently, Musk was Trump’s close ally in government and co-head of his administration’s Department for Government Efficiency, where the tech billionaire spearheaded mass layoffs of federal workers.

But their relationship soured when Musk slammed Trump’s massive tax and domestic policy bill, labeling it a “disgusting abomination” for its anticipated negative impact on US government finances.

The Tesla CEO stepped up his criticism by sharing years-old comments from Trump and other Republican lawmakers that raised concerns about US government spending and the budget deficit.

Shares in Tesla (TSLA) listed in Frankfurt, Germany, spiked following Musk’s walk back on X and were last 2.4% up on the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Clare Duffy and Amy O’Kruk contributed reporting.