Trump sons announce wireless service called Trump Mobile

New York (CNN) — The Trump Organization on Monday announced the creation of a new wireless service called Trump Mobile that it hopes will rival US telecom providers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

“A big part of what we’ve done … has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that’s been in crypto or anything else, but one of the places where we felt there was lackluster performance was in the mobile industry,” Donald Trump Jr. said early Monday at an event at Trump Tower in New York.

A website for the project advertises a $47.45 a month plan, an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s terms as the 47th and 45th president of the United States.

“With Trump Mobile, we’re going to be introducing an entire package of products that people can come, they can get telemedicine on their phone for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance in their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world,” Trump Jr. said.

The announcement, timed to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the day Donald Trump took the golden escalator down to announce his 2016 presidential run, marks the latest expansion of the Trump family business into tech, cryptocurrencies and media.

The Trump Organization is the main holding company for President Trump’s private businesses, and it is run by his eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

The Trumps emphasized the new mobile company’s focus on American-made devices — a gold-hued “T1” smartphone was available for pre-order Monday for $499 — and US-based services.

“You’re not calling up call centers in Bangladesh,” Eric Trump told Fox Business in an interview Monday. “You’re doing it right out of St Louis, Missouri.”

