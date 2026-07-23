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Trump’s DOJ withdraws subpoenas targeting NY Times reporters

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Updated
today at 12:44 PM
Published 1:16 PM

By Brian Stelter, Nina Giraldo, CNN

(CNN) — The federal government has withdrawn its subpoenas compelling New York Times reporters to testify about their anonymous sources in reporting that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims about a Qatari-gifted Air Force One jet.

The withdrawal came on Thursday at the end of a hearing in the Southern District of New York, during which Judge Arun Subramanian grilled federal prosecutors about “inadvertent errors” they admitted to making in filing for the subpoenas.

Earlier this month, the reporters received the subpoenas referencing “an alleged violation of federal criminal law” just two days after the Times published its reporting that government officials had security concerns about the Qatari-gifted plane.

Trump seethed about the reporting. The Justice Department opened a leak investigation within hours, taking aggressive steps to identify the officials who spoke with the Times.

The paper aggressively fought back against the subpoenas, calling them a “bad faith effort to harass and intimidate” the reporters. The government, meanwhile, claimed the subpoenas were part of a crucial “national security investigation.”

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression senior attorney Adam Steinbaugh said the withdrawal of the subpoenas is a welcome reversal, “but withdrawing the subpoenas does not erase the chilling effect of issuing them in the first place, and the DOJ should not reissue the subpoenas.”

“Journalists should not have to choose between protecting confidential sources and facing government threats,” Steinbaugh said. “A free press depends on reporters being able to pursue the truth, and on sources being able to share information the public has a right to know.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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