Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

By Rob McLean, CNN

Microsoft reported that a “full restoration” of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had “applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and we’re starting to see gradual recovery.”

Users in North America, and around the world, were unable to send, receive, or search email since late Monday. Calendar functions were also affected.

Microsoft tweeted that “a recent change” was partly to blame for the outage, which appears to have started after 10:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to Downdetector.

In an update posted at 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, Microsoft said users outside North America might continue to “experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure.”

“We’re continuing to perform targeted restart operations on the primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service,” it added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Tuesday morning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.