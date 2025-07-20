Neighborhood Hero: Mayor Max III: The Golden Retriever Who Brings a Community Together

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ)--A golden retriever named Max. He’s been the town’s official “Mayor Max III” since 2022, and his popularity is undeniable. While most cities have human leaders, Idyllwild’s leadership is a bit more... fluffy.

The tradition of electing a dog as mayor began back in 2012. It started with a local animal rescue group that thought the town needed something special—an animal mayor. Max I, the first golden retriever to hold the title, won the election by a landslide. He didn’t just win hearts—he also raised more than $21,000 for animal rescues in the process. The idea was simple: use the power of a pet to raise awareness for animal welfare. And it worked.

“I didn’t even know there was a Mayor Max at first,” one local resident shared. “We came up here with the kids, and they knew all about him. He was so sweet.”

After Max I passed away in 2014, Max II took over, and today, Max III continues the family tradition. Max’s role might seem ceremonial—showing up at festivals, visiting schools, or attending community events—but in truth, he’s so much more. He’s a symbol of community spirit, kindness, and unity.

Max’s influence goes beyond town events. He’s visited hospice patients, offering quiet comfort in tough times. According to Phyllis Mueller, his human chief of staff, “Max is more than a mascot; he’s the heart of this place. He’s a peace dog, a dog of the community. He’s not just ours—he’s everyone’s.”

People love Mayor Max for his gentle, calming presence. Visitors from all over come to Idyllwild just to meet him. Phyllis often tells people, “He’s your dog too.” Max has this rare ability to bring people together, even in the hardest moments. “He can lie in a hospital bed and just be there with you. He has this magic,” Phyllis says.

And it’s not just about lifting people’s spirits. Max is helping the town’s economy, too. Tourists come to see him, and while they’re in town, they explore local shops and enjoy Idyllwild’s charm. It’s a win for businesses and the community alike.

Whether he’s at a local event or just strolling through town, Max is a reminder of the power of kindness and how little things—like a friendly dog—can make a big difference. He’s not just a dog; he’s a leader, and he’s become the heart of Idyllwild.

So, if you’re ever in town, be sure to stop by and say hello to Mayor Max III. He’s a dog that unites people and makes the world a little better, one wag at a time.