BNP officials changing plans due to coronavirus concerns

People from around the world are beginning to flock to the Coachella Valley for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. But with growing concerns about coronavirus and nearly half a million people expected, the tennis tournament is now changing its plans.

"There's going to be a lot of people here from around the world and I'm just hoping that everyone takes precautionary measures," said Bruce Sherr, a tournament guest and valley resident.

He is one of many guests for whom concern over the rapidly spreading virus is growing.

"I'm not going to not come," said Sally Garton, who has been coming to the tournament for a decade. "But I'm going be very careful."

"I'm washing my hands a lot more than I used to," Sherr said.

Tournament organizers released their plans to mitigate coronavirus risks Friday, which include installing more than 250 hand sanitization stations around the tennis garden, and requiring ball kids, food workers and ticket volunteers to wear gloves.

But some said Friday night those measures weren't yet in place. Ball kids were seen without gloves, and there was no hand sanitizer to be found.

"I haven't seen any," Garton said. "That's why I was so disappointed; I had hoped that I would see that."

The BNP said the ball kids Friday were working a separate event, and the coronavirus measures were being put into place for the official start of the tournament Monday.

"I'm glad they're taking those measures because this is obviously nothing to just shove off," Sherr said. "This is pretty serious."

He is worried about the impact on local businesses a lower turnout could mean.

"Some of them close during the summer and this is the money that they keep to get them through to the fall," Sherr said. "Hopefully they wont cancel it but if they have to, I would understand why."

BNP officials also said anyone who has bought tickets directly from the tournament is welcome to request a refund or credit for next year's tournament.

